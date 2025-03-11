Construction begins on new Hornets practice facility

CHARLOTTE — Construction on a practice facility for the Charlotte Hornets in Uptown has started as the ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday.

It was supposed to be built at the transit center.

The buses would be in the basement and the Hornets practice facility would have been above it.

However, the Hornets got new leadership and development stalled.

They quickly pivoted to the back-up plan.

It will be built on a parking lot on North Caldwell Street between the Spectrum Center and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The lot where it will be now is fenced off.

Plans call for a 100,000-square-foot practice facility plus 35,000 square feet of offices for the team. There will also be ground-level retail and a public plaza.

The city of Charlotte owns the parking lot between Spectrum and CMPD and is leasing it to the Hornets for the next 99 years at a cost of only $10 a year.

Parking will eventually return to the lot. Plans call for a parking deck. The city will lease 125 spaces in the structure for $150,000 a year for weekday employee parking during work hours.

Charlotte City Council committed $30 million to this project. The Hornets are covering cost overruns.

The facility is projected to open for the 2026-2027 basketball season.

Plans also call for a hotel to open on the property.

The ACC Tournament starts today at 2 p.m.

If you’re attending the games, keep in mind you now have one less lot you can park in.

