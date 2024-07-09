Construction to close part of South End Rail Trail through summer

CHARLOTTE — A portion of the Rail Trail in South End will be closed for the summer starting on Monday.

City officials said the trail will close between Tremont Avenue and Remount Road because of construction nearby. A private developer is upgrading the ballast curb, fencing, landscaping, lighting, and bike racks.

Signs will be put in place to guide people away from the construction and back to an open portion of the trail.

The closure will last through the summer, officials said.

