Local

Construction to close part of South End Rail Trail through summer

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A portion of the Rail Trail in South End will be closed for the summer starting on Monday.

City officials said the trail will close between Tremont Avenue and Remount Road because of construction nearby. A private developer is upgrading the ballast curb, fencing, landscaping, lighting, and bike racks.

ALSO READ: Proposed Rail Trail pedestrian bridge gets new look, new timeline

Signs will be put in place to guide people away from the construction and back to an open portion of the trail.

The closure will last through the summer, officials said.

(WATCH BELOW: New section of Cross Charlotte Trail opens)

New section of Cross Charlotte Trail opens

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read