Construction continues on Indian Trail parkway extension

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Town of Indian Trail released an update on the Chestnut Parkway Extension Project.

Crews are building a four-lane median road connecting Gribble Road to Old Monroe Road.

The town released new aerial video showing the progress of the construction, including the work underway to build a bridge over the railroad tracks.

Progress continues on Phase 2 (NCDOT) and Phase 3 (Town of Indian Trail) of the Chestnut Parkway extension project! Check out the video below and learn more at https://www.indiantrail.org/660/Chestnut-Parkway-Phase-III. Footage courtesy of Halfback Drones. Posted by Town of Indian Trail, NC - Government on Wednesday, April 9, 2025

They said the North Carolina Department of Transportation is constructing Phase 2, which runs from Matthews Indian Trail Road to Gribble Road. The town is constructing Phase 3, which runs from Gribble Road to Old Monroe Road.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2025.

