Construction on I-485 causes lane closure on south Charlotte ramp

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. Department of Transportation will close one lane of the U.S. 521 North ramp to the Interstate 485 inner loop in south Charlotte as a contractor conducts paving operations this week.

The lane closure is scheduled to occur from Thursday to Saturday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., during non-peak daytime hours, officials said. The closure is to work to complete asphalt paving that will connect to the new I-485 Express Lanes.

Officials encouraged drivers to be cautious and consider alternate routes to avoid potential delays. The construction work will take place near the interchange, where crews will be working close to the travel lanes.

