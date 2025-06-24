Construction tech company to bring 300 jobs to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A construction software company plans to create a new hub in North Carolina.

The deal was announced by Governor Josh Stein on Tuesday.

BuildOps, Inc. is expected to bring 300 high-paying jobs to Raleigh by 2029.

It aims to help people who work trade jobs.

“The truth is that there are not enough people in trades across the country. After 2008, for 10 years, nobody went into the trades. So now there are very few people. So our technology is to make the few people left as efficient as possible,” said a representative with BuildOps.

The company will be receiving state, as well as local, incentives.

The project is expected to grow the state’s economy by $702 million.

