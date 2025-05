ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill business leaders are requesting $1 million from York County to complete a road that would connect to the Aspen Business Park.

According to the Herald, the proposed road is expected to open access to more than 1,000 jobs.

The County Economic Development Subcommittee recommended the funding.

The final decision from the York County Council is expected this month.

