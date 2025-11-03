Consumer Reports: Buying smart this holiday season

CHARLOTTE — If this is the time of year you start your holiday shopping, take note, because it isn’t business as usual this year.

A new report finds consumers expect to drop their holiday gift spending by 11% compared to last year. This holiday shopping season, prices are higher on many items and timing matters, so Consumer Reports has ways to make your holiday budget go further.

“Buying earlier can lock in lower prices and give you the best selection before the most popular items sell out,” Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon said. “But buying early doesn’t mean buying more, sticking to your list helps make sure your budget stays on track.”

Waiting too long can cost you. Prices often climb as the holidays approach. Tariffs, shipping costs, or product shortages could push them even higher.

“Shopping early can be convenient, but it can shorten your return and warranty window,” Gordon said. “However, some retailers do help — Walmart and JCPenney accept most holiday returns into late January."

Consumer Reports says the trick is not just buying early, but also buying smart.

“A good deal is only a deal if the product works well,” Gordon said.

She recommends checking Consumer Reports ratings to see things like warranty lengths and price comparisons across stores.

Another way to save is to stack deals when you can. Use retailer coupons, cash-back apps, and credit card rewards together.

“Don’t forget about loyalty programs,” she said. “They often come with perks, like waived return fees or extended return periods.”

Consumer Reports says if a TV is on your holiday list, it probably makes sense to wait until Black Friday. That’s normally when the best discounts are offered.

