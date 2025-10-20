Consumer Reports: Government shutdown impacts families, but discounts can help

CHARLOTTE — The ongoing government shutdown has many military and federal workers uncertain about their paychecks, but there are special discounts available for military members, veterans, and first responders.

Lisa Gill with Consumer Reports is the daughter of a Vietnam War veteran and says the shutdown may hit military families especially hard.

“You are thrust into the moment of every penny counts because your cash flow is uncertain,” Gill said.

However, there are discounts that can help, and they’re not just for military families.

“Many retailers, big and small and even some restaurants offer discounts for all kinds of positions, and that includes first responders, teachers, nurses, active military and even veterans,” she said.

The Home Depot and Lowe’s both offer 10% off many purchases. Under Armour, L.L. Bean, and Columbia give military and first responders similar breaks on clothing purchases.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile provide monthly plan discounts.

Applebee’s and Chili’s offer free meals on Veteran’s Day, and some restaurants, like Outback Steakhouse, have discounts year-round for those who serve — from military to medical staff.

“They may not advertise these discounts very well, so it always pays to ask,” Gill said.

To prove your status, you may need a military ID, a DD214 form for veterans, or a government-issued ID for first responders.

Lots of companies now verify your eligibility online through sites ID.me, SheerID, or VerifyPass.

If you’re active duty and at risk of default on your loans, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act might help. It offers some protection against foreclosure, eviction, or car repossession during situations like a government shutdown.

VIDEO: Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

©2025 Cox Media Group