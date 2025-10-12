Lake Norman non-profit celebrates veterans with new event

DENVER, N.C. — A Lake Norman non-profit just helped its 100th military veteran, and decided to celebrate with a music festival and fundraiser.

This is Love Our Veterans’ first “Vocals for Veterans” event at “The Turn” in Denver.

There were plenty of fun and games, but the main message is helping those who served.

“The community has been great with monetary donations, with items to sell in the thrift store,” said Gini Popko, the founder of Love Our Veterans. “We’ve even had cars donated to veterans in need. It’s an amazing community.”

Love Our Veterans operates out of a thrift store in Maiden. Sales go to help local veterans.

The group will be back in Denver Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

