Consumer Reports: Infant sleep product recalls

CHARLOTTE — The Tadakazu baby lounger is being recalled due to violations of federal safety standards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The CPSC has identified several safety issues with the Tadakazu Baby Lounger, which was sold on Amazon. The lounger has sides that are shorter than the minimum required to ensure a baby’s safety, a pad that is too thick and poses a suffocation hazard, and an opening at the end that could allow a baby to fall out or become trapped.

Owners of the product should contact the company for a refund.

From banned drop-side cribs and bumper pads, to deadly inclined sleepers, baby sleep products have a long history of recalls, according to Consumer Reports.

“Parents should be able to trust that the products they see for sale online and on store shelves are safe,” Consumer Reports’ Gabe Knight said.

Now, Consumer Reports is calling for a popular bassinet to be recalled, but the company that makes it is refusing.

The organization routinely tests cribs and bassinets for safety and construction.

Recent tests found that the popular Halo BassiNest Flex portable bassinet, which uses a cantilevered structure, tends to tilt to one side instead of staying flat. Numerous reviews and online reports claim that when a baby is inside the bassinet, the surface can tilt, sloping toward the unsupported side.

“A bassinet that tilts can be dangerous if a baby rolls into a corner or ends up face down,” Knight said.

In April, Consumer Reports said that the Halo BassiNest Flex portable bassinet should be recalled.

The manufacturer, HALO Dream, issued a statement, saying in part: “There continue to be no reported serious injuries or fatalities to babies with the BassiNest Flex.”

The company also said it “has no plans to initiate a recall for the product.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the safest sleep setup for a baby is alone on a flat, firm surface with no incline, pillows, blankets, or bumpers.

