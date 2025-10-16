Consumer Reports investigation uncovers alarming levels of lead in several protein powders

CHARLOTTE — A new Consumer Reports investigation uncovered concerning levels of lead in several brands of protein powders.

Consumer Reports tested 23 protein powders and shakes. More than two-thirds contained more lead in a single serving than what experts consider safe for an entire day. In some cases, Consumer Reports says levels were more than ten times higher.

“It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” Consumer Reports’ Paris Martineau said.

Martineau says the results for plant-based products were the most concerning.

“Specifically, when it came to plant-based powders, they had some of the highest levels of lead,” she said. “They were nine times higher than the dairy-based protein powders we tested, and they were double that of the beef-based powders we tested.”

Naked Nutrition’s “Vegan Mass Gainer” tested at more than 1,500% percent of Consumer Reports’ daily lead limit. Huel’s “Black Edition Vegan Powder” tested at more than 1,200%. Consumer Reports experts recommend avoiding both products entirely.

A spokesperson for Huel said its ingredients undergo “rigorous testing” and that it was “confident in the current formulation and safety of the products.”

Naked Nutrition says it has requested a third-party test of its Mass Gainer Supplement powder. The company added, “We take our customers’ health very seriously.”

Consumer Reports says for the most part, dairy-based protein powders and shakes had the lowest amounts of lead.

“Still, about half of the products that we tested had concerning enough levels of lead or other contaminants that Consumer Reports’ experts advice not to use them daily,” Martineau said.

Nutritionists say most people don’t even need protein supplements because foods like beans, eggs, and lean meats provide enough.

Experts say the nutrient most people lack is fiber.

Consumer Reports says if you do use protein powders, do so only occasionally.

VIDEO: Study reveals lead contamination in bubble tea and boba pearls

Study reveals lead contamination in bubble tea and boba pearls

©2025 Cox Media Group