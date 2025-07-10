Consumer Reports: Risks of wearing new clothes before washing

CHARLOTTE — As tempting as it may be, wearing new clothes without washing them first may put your health at risk, Consumer Reports said.

New clothes might look clean, but Jodhaira Rodriguez with Consumer Reports says there are good reasons to wash all new clothes before you wear them.

“For example, chemicals from the manufacturing and finishing process can still be on the fabric and for someone with sensitive skin, that can cause irritation,” she said.

This is especially true for babies because their skin is more absorbent than adults and more vulnerable to the chemicals on new clothes.

Most clothing items pass through a long supply chain and can pick up dust, dirt, and even bugs.

Then at the store, they’re unpacked, handled, and tried on.

“So you’re not just wearing a new outfit,” Rodriguez said. “You’re wearing everything it picked up along the way.”

Consumer Reports recommends always washing before you wear new garments, and when you do, use a gentle detergent especially for anyone with sensitive skin.

Experts also recommend skipping fabric softener. They say it can irritate sensitive skin. It can also leave residue in your washer, encouraging mold growth, and over time, it may even make bedding and clothing more flammable.

