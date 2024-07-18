Contested hotel project in Huntersville approved

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Huntersville Board of Commissioners paved the way last night for a hotel project at an office park adjacent to Birkdale Village. The action, which took place during a lengthy public meeting, culminated a long, eventful rezoning process for the 121-room hotel development.

Commissioners voted 5-1 in favor of a special-use permit to allow the hotel, proposed by developer Hitesh Patel. Commissioners were then split, 3-3, on the rezoning request for the project’s 10-acre site at the Birkdale Point office park. Mayor Christy Clark broke the tie, voting to approve the rezoning.

Construction on the hotel at 8830 Northpointe Executive Park Drive is expected to begin in 2025, Patel told the Charlotte Business Journal.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Huntersville Town Council considers buying Cashion’s property

Huntersville Town Council considers buying Cashion's property





©2024 Cox Media Group