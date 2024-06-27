Huntersville Town Council considers buying Cashion’s property

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Town Commissioners voted unanimously recently to potentially buy the Cashion’s Quik Stop at 101 North Old Statesville Road for $2.3 million.

Town Manager Anthony Roberts says the council still has due diligence and surveying to do to make sure it is a good deal and suitable piece of land.

The town says if the gas station is acquired, some possibilities for the property include a turn lane, a greenway crossing, or a building with commercial space.

The town manager sent the following statement to Channel 9 about the property:

“Monday night’s action was simply the first step in the process to potentially acquire the property. If acquired, any number of possibilities exist for what may be done with the property, including a turn lane, a greenway crossing for our downtown greenway, a building with commercial space or other options. At this time, while there are ideas for what could be done, there is no firm direction on what would ultimately happen to the property if it is acquired.”

