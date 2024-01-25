Contractor electrocuted at Duke Energy substation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy tells Channel 9 that one person was hurt during an incident at a substation that left a few hundred people without power Thursday morning.

The company hasn’t given many details, but we know the power outage started just after 9 a.m. Thursday. Around the same time, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital for an electrocution that happened on Elizabeth Avenue near Kings Drive.

MEDIC said the patient had “serious injuries” but their current condition isn’t known.

Duke Energy told Channel 9 the victim was a contractor who was working at one of the company’s substations. A spokesperson said the company is “currently investigating the situation.”

Channel 9 is working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

(WATCH: Last Christmas Eve, Duke Energy turned off power to 500,000; could it happen again?)

Last Christmas Eve, Duke Energy turned off power to 500,000; could it happen again?









©2024 Cox Media Group