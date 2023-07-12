Convicted murderer back in custody after SC court overturns prison release

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man convicted of murder is back in custody after his release from prison was overturned.

Jeroid Price has been called the godfather of the Bloods gang in South Carolina prisons. In 2002, Price shot and killed Carl Smalls Jr., a college athlete.

Price was convicted of murder the next year and sentenced to 35 years in prison. But a judge let him out of prison about 16 years early back in March.

Ultimately, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that proper process wasn’t followed and ordered Price back to prison in April. Authorities had been looking for him ever since.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said FBI agents and local police arrested Price that morning in New York. They were able to arrest him after someone tipped off law enforcement in South Carolina.

Price will be moved to a prison in Columbia until his permanent placement is determined. Authorities said they’ll address any safety issues during this process.

The FBI and other agencies were offering separate $30,000 rewards for information that led to his arrest.

