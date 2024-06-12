Only on 9: Family wants justice after rock thrown through windshield kills loved one

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Burke County woman who was killed after someone threw a rock through the windshield of her car is searching for justice.

Twenty-three-year-old Brittany Ferguson died on May 15 when a rock hit her car as she was driving along Conley Road in Morganton. The car went off the road and through two yards before striking a home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty talked to Brittany Ferguson’s father, Nick Ferguson, who says his daughter would have done anything to help someone else.

“She loved the outdoors. She loved animals. She was a very kind sweet woman,” Nick Ferguson said. “What we want right now is justice for Brittany Ferguson.”

State troopers say they have followed more than a dozen leads in the case, and an accident reconstruction team has worked to determine the trajectory, distance, and height the rock was thrown from a passing vehicle. They say the rock weighed 9.5 pounds and was possibly thrown from either a white Chevy S-10 or Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Brittany Ferguson's car The highway patrol in Burke County is investigating a crash where a rock was thrown into the windshield of a car, killing a woman. It happened Wednesday night along Conley Road, west of Morganton near Jeeter Carswell Road.

“It was like a nightmare. It was horrific,” Nick Ferguson said.

Family members say they have been raising money for a reward but hope whoever is responsible comes forward in the case.

The highway patrol is investigating Brittany Ferguson’s death as a homicide.

VIDEO: Troopers: Rock thrown through windshield kills Burke County woman

Troopers: Rock thrown through windshield kills Burke County woman

©2024 Cox Media Group