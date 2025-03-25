Cook Out advances plans for restaurant near Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Cook Out is moving forward with plans for a restaurant in Charlotte’s midtown, according to Mecklenburg County building permits.

The Thomasville-based restaurant chain was issued a permit for 715 Charlottetown Ave. on March 12.

That permit calls for an interior renovation of a 3,451-square-foot space — which is now occupied by a Wendy’s restaurant.

Wendy’s website still lists that restaurant as open, though the phone has been disconnected.

Wendy’s did not respond to a request for comment.

