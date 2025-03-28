Cook Out’s spinoff restaurant secures permit for Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — Popular fast-food chain Cook Out appears to be moving forward with plans for a spinoff concept in Charlotte.

The Thomasville-based restaurant chain secured a Mecklenburg County building permit on March 17 for a project named “Taco Roos.” Its address is 9615 N. Tryon St. in the University area. The filing calls for 1,881 square feet of new heated space. It is valued at nearly $1.49 million.

The permit lists the owner as Cook Out Restaurants, with CEO Jeremy Reaves listed as a contact. Cook Out did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cook Out has been quiet about its plans for the Charlotte market, but city and county filings indicate the brand is growing its footprint here.

