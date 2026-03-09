Copper wire theft under investigation at Monroe church

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are investigating a theft at Excellence Church off West Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say that someone broke into the church on Thursday just after midnight.

Inside the church, which is currently under construction, plastic wire sheathing was scattered across the floor where the offender had removed copper wiring, according to police. They said multiple copper wires had also been removed from an electrical panel.

Nothing else had been taken.

