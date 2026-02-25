Monroe police chief focuses on officers’ mental health with new tools

MONROE, N.C. — The police chief in Monroe is making headway on protecting his officers’ mental health just a year after taking the job.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the Monroe Police Department chief about a soon-to-be member of the force. It’s been a goal of Monroe Police Chief Rhett Bolen to get a therapy dog for the department since he took office last year.

He tells me his officers’ mental health is a top priority.

“If you’d known me five years ago, this isn’t a topic I’d talk about,” said Monroe Police Chief Rhett Bolen. “I think those days of sucking it up and moving on are over.”

Bolen says they’re hoping to raise $15,000 to buy Ivy, a trained therapy dog, through Project 2 Heal, a nonprofit dedicated to providing service dogs.

Ivy has already visited police headquarters and met her handler, crime-scene technician Lexi Church.

“An animal can change the whole dynamic of a room and how a person’s feeling can change how they feel; that’s why we are doing this,” Bolen said.

Bolen has other mental health initiatives, too. He ensures officers have time to work out, and the department has a place for officers to decompress from their day.

“If they want to come pray, meditate, whatever they want to do to get their mind right. I think we have to be as healthy as we can to be able to serve the community in the best way we can,” Bolen said.

In 2023, when Bolen was a captain, he started a peer support group for officers. It came in use last May, when an officer was shot during a chase.

Bolen says the group had a Zoom meeting with her from the hospital.

“And that made a difference?” Esposito asked

“Yeah, sure did. It allowed the officers, the dispatchers, especially that didn’t get a chance to see her, see a face-to-face, and let them talk to each other. Yeah. That’s impactful, very impactful,” Bolen said.

After that shooting, Bolen said he wanted counselors here at the police department.

Starting Monday, Bolen says counselors with Rock of Refuge will be coming by a couple of days a week to support officers.

Bolen hopes that new resource in-house, and Ivy, will make a big impact on how officers manage the job.

“It’s nothing forced, but again, a tool for them,” Bolen said.

Several people and local businesses have donated to Ivy’s fundraiser. Chief Bolen expects to reach their goal by the end of Wednesday, but you can help by clicking or tapping this link.

