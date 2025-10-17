Cornelius caregiver accused of stealing $55K in jewelry from elderly resident

CORNELIUS, N.C. — An elderly resident of Cornelius reported the theft of $55,000 worth of jewelry, including sentimental items, to the Cornelius Police Department on September 16.

The theft occurred between May 9 and August 8 and was allegedly committed by Kathryn Actis, a hired caregiver for the victim.

Police later identified Actis as the suspect after discovering she had been selling the jewelry to an out-of-state pawn shop.

The stolen jewelry included items of significant sentimental value, such as the victim’s wedding ring, a high school class ring, and pieces of her late husband’s jewelry. Unfortunately, the pawn shop had melted down the jewelry for gold scrap before the theft was noticed.

Kathryn Actis was charged with exploitation of an elderly adult and felony larceny. She was arrested and is being held at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington on a $15,000 secured bond.

Detectives have uncovered evidence suggesting that Actis may have stolen from other elderly victims while working as a caregiver.

The Cornelius Police Department is seeking additional information from the public regarding these potential crimes.

