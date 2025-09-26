Creative counterfeit scheme nets $300K in jewelry at Carolina Place Mall

CHARLOTTE — Federal investigators have uncovered a counterfeit money scheme at Carolina Place Mall, where suspects allegedly used fake cash to purchase $300,000 worth of jewelry.

The suspects, identified as Devin Elliott and Robert Elliott III, were arrested in Mississippi after allegedly tricking a jewelry store owner into accepting counterfeit money.

Chris Swecker, a former Assistant Director of the FBI Investigative Division, commented on the scheme, saying, “It’s a fairly creative scheme and it’s hard to pull off.”

According to the indictment, the suspects used a stack of real cash to convince a store worker at Solitaire Jewelry to hold $300,000 worth of jewelry.

They returned the next day, had the worker count $10,000 in real bills, and then used sleight of hand to swap in fake bills.

Prosecutors claim the suspects successfully executed this scheme 30 times, walking away with high-end items, including a $90,000 diamond watch and a $32,000 link chain.

The indictment describes how the suspects posed with stacks of cash on Instagram, possibly as a way to flaunt their ill-gotten gains.

An employee at the jewelry store expressed relief at the arrests but could not provide further details about the theft.

The arrests mark a significant step in addressing the counterfeit operation, with investigators continuing to piece together how the scheme was executed and how the stolen jewelry was fenced.

