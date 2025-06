CORNELIUS, N.C. — A proposed $20 million condo development in the Lake Norman area is up in the air.

The Cornelius Planning Board said they’ll consider approving a developer’s rezoning request with adjustments.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the developer would need to cut the six-story plan down to three.

Plans also call for 14 condominiums at Jetton Road Extension and Bethel Church Road.

