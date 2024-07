CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new exit could be coming to Interstate 77 in Lake Norman.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is considering funding for an exit on Westmoreland Road in Cornelius.

The new exit would be Exit 27 on I-77. The goal would be to alleviate traffic at Exit 28.

Transit leaders are collecting public comment on the project.

(WATCH BELOW: New I-77 exit opens in Rock Hill after failed Panthers project)

New I-77 exit opens in Rock Hill after failed Panthers project

©2024 Cox Media Group