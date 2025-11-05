Corner Field Market fills gap for SNAP recipients with low EBT balances

CONCORD, N.C. — Partial SNAP benefit payments are expected to begin by the end of the week in North Carolina, providing relief to families struggling with low balances on their EBT cards.

As of Nov. 1, over 60% of SNAP beneficiaries in North Carolina had less than $25 on their EBT cards, with a third having less than one dollar.

The anticipated partial payments will help alleviate this financial strain.

“We’ll have about 60 people come through, maybe more because of everything going on with the government, and we’ll serve them, make sure they get food to eat,” said Veronica Hall, supervisor at Corner Field Market.

“It was created to give them dignity,” said Julio Arcay, director of Corner Field Market.

Corner Field Market in Concord is stepping up to fill the gap for families in need.

The food pantry has served 500 more families than usual in the last month, many of whom are new customers.

Customers at Corner Field Market, like Miss Betty, can shop the aisles without paying a dime for the food they take home.

“It helps out a lot because I work and I pay my bills and I don’t have the money for food,” said Betty.

Julio Arcay, director of Corner Field Market, emphasized the collaborative effort among non-profits and county leaders to meet the goal of feeding those in need.

“This is something that’s far greater than one organization,” he said.

The possibility of DHHS providing partial payments for November could offer a significant cushion while Corner Field Market continues to serve more families.

Corner Field Market promises to continue serving families in Cabarrus County, ensuring that no one is left behind during this challenging time.

“Do you pack your lunch? What about something for breakfast?” the staff asks, highlighting their commitment to meeting the community’s needs.

