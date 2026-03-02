Coroner identifies woman killed by out-of-control car in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The York County coroner, on Monday, identified a 43-year-old Indian Land woman who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Celanese Road Friday afternoon.

Rock Hill police arrested and charged 21-year-old Joel Laron Smith with reckless homicide in connection with the collision.

The crash occurred as Smith was exiting Interstate 77. According to investigators, Smith lost control and his vehicle went airborne and crossed the median before striking two other cars, leading to the fatal injuries sustained by the victim.

Robinson was transported from the crash scene by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center. She was pronounced dead by hospital staff in the emergency department later that day.

The Rock Hill Police Department stated that Smith was speeding while exiting Interstate 77. His Hyundai went airborne and crossed the median into oncoming traffic before striking two other vehicles. Robinson was the driver of one of the vehicles struck in the collision.

Smith was arrested and faces charges of reckless homicide and operating an uninsured vehicle. Investigators confirmed that excessive speed as a primary factor in the multi-vehicle incident.

An autopsy and toxicology report for Robinson are currently pending. The Rock Hill Police Department stated the case remains an open investigation.

VIDEO: Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

Teen girl charged in Rock Hill robbery death denied release

©2026 Cox Media Group