Cory Booker supports Roy Cooper for US Senate in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, is backing former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper for U.S. Senate.

The two stopped by the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party headquarters Friday for a rally.

Booker is from North Carolina and says if Cooper is elected, his vote will be critical for making things more affordable.

“He’s the kind of governor America needs right now in the Senate, of somebody who can work on both sides of the aisle and bring people together,” Booker said. “So, he’s going to be one of the most experienced people there.”

Booker and Cooper also addressed small business owners in east Charlotte.

In response to Booker’s visit for Cooper, the N.C. GOP released a statement saying, in part, “Radical Roy Cooper continues kissing the ring of Washington Democrats by choosing to campaign with far-left New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.”

