Cost of school meals to increase in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — The cost of school meals in Fort Mill is going up, according to the Herald.

The school board approved increases of less than a dollar for breakfast and lunch.

It’s the first price increase in eight years. However, this decision will not impact students who receive free or reduced-priced meals.

The district is trying to make up for a $1 million budget shortfall.

Board members are also considering raising fees for sports.

