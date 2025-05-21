Local

Cost of school meals to increase in Fort Mill

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Fort Mill School district is raising meal prices for elementary, middle and high school. (Cheyenne Boone cboone@thenewstribune.com)
FORT MILL, S.C. — The cost of school meals in Fort Mill is going up, according to the Herald.

The school board approved increases of less than a dollar for breakfast and lunch.

It’s the first price increase in eight years. However, this decision will not impact students who receive free or reduced-priced meals.

The district is trying to make up for a $1 million budget shortfall.

Board members are also considering raising fees for sports.

