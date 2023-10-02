Cotswold senior-living home cited after death of resident

A 59-page report details a violation against a Cotswold senior-living home after the death of a resident.

William Morris’ family claims he was neglected, which they said led to his death.

Charter Senior Living Facility failed on follow-ups and referrals when they knew that William Morris wasn’t eating or taking his medications, according to the report.

William Morris was sent to an emergency room days before his death and a doctor there was suspicious that he had been neglected.

Greg Morris trusted that Charter Senior Living would take care of his father, who suffered from dementia for years.

In July, William Morris was rushed to Atrium Health where the ER doctor noted “some suspicion of elder neglect,” according to the state investigation.

The report noted that William Morris was found “in his bed, disheveled with a strong odor of urine.” His “clothing fouled with multiple fluids.”

The state investigation found William Morris “had been refusing most medications for a few months … and hadn’t been eating,” after multiple interviews with charter’s staff.

Directors at the facility never notified William Morris’ doctor about his refusal and his son said he wasn’t told either, according to the report.

“They did not at all, at any point, in time try to contact me or reach out to me because I would have been on the next flight there,” Greg Morris said.

It meant there wasn’t an action plan to try to get William Morris to eat and take his meds.

His son was devastated by the revelations from the report.

Greg Morris was most upset that a medication aid told supervisors that his father was not eating and “she was directed not to document this information in his progress notes,” according to the report.

“Is nothing but a cover-up,” Greg Morris said. “We pay these facilities so much money to just do simple things for our parents and our loved ones, and they literally just let him starve.”

Greg Morris wants the nursing home to be held accountable.

“No other family should have to deal with this,” he said.

Greg Morris plans to sue.

A geriatric nurse practitioner noted, in the report, if William Morris had received medical care sooner, he may have had a better prognosis.

Charter Senior Living said in a statement that due to confidentiality, they could not provide details about the case.

They said resident care and safety is their top priority.

Charter Senior Living statement:

“We will continue to partner with state agencies and submit the requested documentation as required by state licensing.

“Due to resident confidentiality, we are unable to provide details relating to the specific care of Mr. Morris or any of our residents.

“Resident care and safety always is and always has been top priority for Charter Senior Living of Charlotte. We continue to strive to provide exceptional care and create a comfortable and engaging environment for our residents.”

