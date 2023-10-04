Could Charlotte get an MLB team?

CHARLOTTE — The owner of the Carolina Hurricanes said he is leading an effort to bring Major League Baseball to the Carolinas.

Tom Dundon told the News and Observer that a group in North Carolina approached him to lead the effort to bring an MLB expansion team to Raleigh or Charlotte.

Charlotte is consistently named as a potential expansion location for the MLB.

Dundon said this is an exploratory stage, adding that it is too early to say whether the focus will be on Raleigh or the Queen City.

