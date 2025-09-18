Applications open for potential transit authority in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Applications are now open for anyone who wants to serve on a new proposed transit authority for Mecklenburg County.

The Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority is the new agency that will oversee transit in Mecklenburg County if voters approve a sales tax referendum to fund a transit overhaul.

Tuesday night, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the formation of the MPTA. But in the meantime, the county is trying to assemble a staff.

You have to live in Mecklenburg County to apply, and seats will be divvied up among local towns, the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the state government.

Applications are due by Oct. 13. You can apply or find more information at this link.

If the transit tax passes, the Charlotte Area Transit System will move from being under the city of Charlotte to the MPTA.

