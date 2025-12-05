Council to vote on new contract for Spectrum Center traffic management

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council is set to vote on a contract with Parking Unlimited on Monday to manage traffic outside the Spectrum Center.

The contract, if approved, will cost the city $270,000 per year and aims to ensure smooth traffic flow during events at the arena.

Charlotte City Council has been providing traffic control services for events at the Spectrum Center since it opened in 2005.

The decision comes as the city continues to manage congestion during large events, such as concerts, which can lead to significant traffic buildup around the arena.

VIDEO: Spectrum Center reveals upgraded arena at ribbon-cutting ceremony

Spectrum Center reveals upgraded arena at ribbon-cutting ceremony

©2025 Cox Media Group