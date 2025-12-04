Fan Fest road closures ahead of ACC Championship in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Fan Fest is back in Uptown Charlotte ahead of Saturday’s ACC Football Championship Game between Duke and the University of Virginia.

The two-day event will be held at Romare Bearden Park. It kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Fan Fest returns at 10 a.m. Saturday and remains open until the game.

Rapper Rick Ross will also perform a free concert before the big game.

Some roads are already beginning to close for the event.

Channel 9 Traffic Team’s Mark Taylor shares the latest traffic alert for the festivities in the video at the top of the webpage.

VIDEO: Tennis stars Venus Williams and Madison Keys to clash at Charlotte Invitational

Tennis stars Venus Williams and Madison Keys to clash at Charlotte Invitational

©2025 Cox Media Group