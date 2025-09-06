Councilman announces withdraw from Rock Hill mayor race

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Councilman William “Bump” Roddey announced Friday that he will no longer be seeking the office of Mayor of Rock Hill.

Roddey cited personal and family considerations, including supporting his son in college and a recent battle with COVID-19, as reasons for his decision to withdraw from the mayoral race.

After thoughtful reflection, Roddey decided that the best way to serve his community at this time is not through the mayoral race, but through continued dedication to initiatives that directly improve the lives of Rock Hill residents.

Councilman Roddey expressed his deep gratitude for the overwhelming encouragement and support shown throughout his campaign.

Roddey underscored that his journey of public service is far from over, extending heartfelt appreciation to every individual who has expressed support, gratitude, and encouragement along the way.

“Rock Hill has always been at the heart of my service. I don’t need a ballot to fight for progress, opportunity, and a stronger future for our families,” Councilman Roddey said. “My work continues, and my commitment to this community remains as strong as ever.”

