Rock Hill K-9 returns home after being stabbed while apprehending suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill Police K-9 has returned home after being hospitalized to treat stab wounds sustained while apprehending a suspect.

K-9 Apollo was sent to the emergency vet on Thursday and returned home Saturday after emergency surgery.

Apollo had assisted in the pursuit of a suspect on Thursday, caught up with the suspect and pulled him to the ground, holding him so the police could take him into custody, according to reports.

During his apprehension, police said the suspect stabbed K-9 Apollo multiple times. An officer grabbed his arm and then disarmed him. The suspect was taken into custody, and Apollo was sent to the emergency veterinarian, police said.

The suspect, 35-year-old Trevonte Tate, now faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime of violence, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, and unlawful to torture, mutilate, injure, disable, poison, or kill a police dog or horse.

The police department said Apollo is now at home after being released from observation. The K-9 will be resting for the next few weeks as he continues to recover.

