Murder suspect appears in court as judge considers bail

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A judge is set to decide whether a murder suspect should be eligible for bail.

A’montae White was in court yesterday in connection with a shooting that killed Jy Querious Catoe outside of Adams Grocery in Rock Hill.

The incident took place in July 2025 and involved another teen, according to the Herald.

During the appearance, White’s attorney argued he was acting in fear.

However, prosecutors claim the victim wasn’t a threat because he was inside the car at the time of the shooting.

