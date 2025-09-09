State auditor’s office launches investigation into CATS in wake of deadly stabbing

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek has launched an investigation Tuesday into Charlotte’s transit system after the stabbing death of 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant Iryna Zarutska, which happened on Aug. 22 on the Blue Line light rail.

The investigation into the Charlotte Area Transit System will include private security contracts, data it and private security has used for public safety and CATS’ safety and security budget, the State Auditor’s Office stated Tuesday in a news release.

There are also now two investigations at the national level into Zarutska’s slaying.

U.S. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy told Fox News on Monday night that his department is looking at withholding federal funding from the city of Charlotte.

The FBI is investigating, as well.

Director Kash Patel posted on X that his department has been looking into the case since Day 1.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Moore, NC-14, is calling for the removal of the magistrate who released the suspect, Decarlos Brown, from jail earlier this year.

A magistrate let Brown go on a written promise to appear, which is standard for the misdemeanor charge Brown was facing at the time.

Moore’s letter goes on to say, “Her decision has undermined public confidence in the judicial system and exposed the community to wholly preventable harm.”

Former Republican governor and Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory also weighed in.

He was the mayor who brought light rail to Charlotte.

He called the attack disturbing and said he believes there needs to be better fare enforcement, and that police should handle security on trains instead of a private company.

“We’ve got to express action to ensure we reestablish the confidence that all of the customers must have in our light rail and transit line,” McCrory said.

Zarutska’s family has asked for privacy.

Her obituary said she was an artist who loved sculpting and designing unique, eclectic clothing that reflected her vibrant spirit.

It also said she had a deep love for animals and often cared for her neighbors’ pets.

She fled Ukraine with her mother, sister and brother.

