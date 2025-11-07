Counterfeit cash leads to gunfire, chase in Alexander County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Three men have been charged following a road rage incident involving gunfire and a vehicle chase in Alexander County on Thursday.

The altercation began when 35-year-old Robert Morgan Galle allegedly used counterfeit currency to purchase narcotics from 45-year-old Brian Keith Brown and 42-year-old Albert Dennis Schroeder in Catawba County. After realizing they had been defrauded, Brown and Schroeder pursued Galle’s vehicle, leading to shots being fired and vehicles being rammed, according to a press release.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident near the intersection of County Home Road and Millersville Road. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicles involved and initiated an investigation, officials said.

Galle was charged with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held without bond.

Brown faces charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Driving to Endanger, and Driving While License Revoked. He is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

Schroeder was charged with Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle. He is being held without bond.

All three have their court dates set for Monday.

