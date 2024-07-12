Country music superstar Morgan Wallen cancels Charlotte shows due to illness

CHARLOTTE — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen had canceled his Charlotte shows due to sickness.

Wallen was scheduled to play Bank of America Stadium on July 18 and 19.

I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today. I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows… — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024

“I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today,” Wallen said in a post on social media Friday afternoon.

Wallen said he plans to move the Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19. He also rescheduled his show in Tampa on Friday to Oct. 4.

Ticket refund information was not made immediately available.

Wallen is the second star to cancel a Charlotte show recently. Willie Nelson recently canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival because the singer was ”not feeling well, and per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

