Morgan Wallen to perform back-to-back nights at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Country music fans will have two chances to see singer Morgan Wallen perform in Charlotte next year when he brings his latest tour to Bank of America Stadium on July 18-19, 2024.

Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin will join Wallen in Charlotte for the “One Night at a Time Tour,” which is named after Wallen’s third studio album, “One Thing at a Time.”

Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets to the shows will need to register online by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale. Fans who previously registered for the presale for the show on July 18, which was announced earlier this week, will have the option to update their show preference to the newly announced July 19 date.

For more information or to register, click here.

