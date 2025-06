Mecklenburg County is helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools upgrade a football field.

Mecklenburg County and CMS are splitting the cost for installing an irrigation system at EE Waddell High School’s football field.

The school is allowing the county’s Park and Recreation department to use the field for at least the next two years.

The county has moved all athletic events from Southside Park to EE Waddell High School as Southside Park undergoes testing for lead.

