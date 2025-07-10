County commissioner can return to board after suspension

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A Richmond County commissioner can now return to his work on the board.

Channel 9 reported in May that Commissioner Jamie Gathings sued the board after they suspended him in February.

That vote came after complaints that Gathings created a hostile work environment.

Commissioners also wanted to remove him.

On Wednesday night, they voted to settle with Gathings and end the attempt to remove him.

