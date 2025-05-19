Lawsuit over Richmond County’s open meetings violation moves forward

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — A lawsuit alleging Richmond County violated an open meetings law will stand.

County Commissioner Jamie Gathings is suing the county, saying they didn’t publicly post about the February 3 meeting before it was held.

At that meeting, commissioners voted to suspend Gathings for 90 days over complaints that he created a hostile work environment.

A judge denied the county’s motions to have the case dismissed, allowing the case to move forward.

There is a hearing scheduled for June 17.

