County could buy out flood-damaged homes in northwest Charlotte

Mecklenburg County commissioners are expected to decide Wednesday night if they should buy out some homes along the Catawba River that were submerged during Tropical Storm Helene.

The stretch of properties on Riverside Drive in northwest Charlotte has been prone to flooding for years.

Flooding from Helene damaged 46 homes and they can’t be repaired back to pre-flood condition.

County commissioners are voting on a quick-buy program, which was implemented after four major flooding events.

The concept is to voluntarily acquire flood-prone homes before substantial repairs start.

During Helene, 170 homes along the Catawba River were impacted.

Floodwater on Mountain Island Lake and river levels directly downstream of the dam exceeded the 100-year floodplain.

The 46 homes took on excessive water and were marked with red slips, which indicates it wasn’t safe for people to return to their homes.

Now, 40 to 50 homes could be considered for a voluntary buyout or retrofit grant as part of the repair process.

Return to this developing story and watch Channel 9 at 11 p.m. for the commissioners’ decision.

©2024 Cox Media Group