County invests $1M in USC Lancaster’s nursing program expansion

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County awarded $1 million to the University of South Carolina Lancaster to fund the expansion of its nursing program.

A release from the county said the investment will support the construction of a new health education facility on the campus.

This expansion is intended to provide students with updated medical technology and training resources.

The funds are provided through the Capital Projects Sales Tax III referendum, a measure approved by county voters in 2020.

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