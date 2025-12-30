$213M federal grant to enhance rural healthcare in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Millions of federal dollars will go to help improve health care for nearly 3 million people in rural North Carolina, Gov. Josh Stein announced Monday.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded the state $213 million through the Rural Health Transformation Program.

The program plans to use the money over the next five years to invest in the workforce, increase access to mental health services, deploy AI and expand prevention and chronic disease management programs.

The state plans to start implementing changes early next year.

North Carolina has the second-largest rural population in the country, second only to Texas. The rural population of North Carolina represents more than 5% of the entire United States.

VIDEO: Grier Heights hosts “Health for the Holidays” event

Grier Heights hosts “Health for the Holidays” event

©2025 Cox Media Group