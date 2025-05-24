County in SC announces higher starting salary for non-certified sheriff’s deputies

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be offering a higher starting salary for non-certified enforcement deputies.

The sheriff’s office will be offering a base salary of $53,578 for non-certified deputies. Once the deputies have completed the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and Field Training, they will receive a 5% raise in salary to $59,069.

The salary increase shows a commitment to attracting people with a desire to serve the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Becoming a deputy with our team is not just a job; it’s an opportunity to positively impact our community while focusing on our number one priority, protecting the county. At the same time, you can build a rewarding career,” said Sheriff Tony Breeden.

To learn more about the salary increase, visit the York County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

