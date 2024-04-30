Couple accused of stealing from monks at Belmont Abbey College

BELMONT, N.C. — A woman and man were caught on video doing what some would call unthinkable: stealing from monks at Belmont Abbey College.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon visited the campus to speak with students who are calling for the suspects to repent and turn themselves in.

Those familiar with the college say the monks have lived in a monastery on campus for almost 150 years. It is so deeply hidden in the trees that most people visiting the campus do not see it. That is why students said the event was so shocking.

A video captured a man using a sandwich board sign to prop open the door of the monastery before going inside, with a woman following behind him. What they did next incited anger in those who viewed it.

“To walk into a monastery and steal from people whose lives are dedicated to serving others is truly reprehensible,” said Andy Leonard, Chief of Campus Police and Director of Public Safety at Belmont Abbey College. “This monastery has been there for 148 years. These are people who have dedicated their lives to others.”

Leonard said the couple first went into an administration building that’s also used for classes.

Police said the suspects stole cash the monks had collected for the mission work as the monks were eating dinner upstairs. Eventually, the monks spotted them.

“I think they just asked them, ‘What are you doing here because that’s a space that no one is in?’” Leonard explained.

Leonard continued that the couple made a threatening comment before leaving quickly, but security cameras captured clear images of them.

They clearly know there are cameras there. They look at the cameras,” he said.

Police told Channel 9 that the monks are okay and they hope they will be able to catch the suspects soon.

