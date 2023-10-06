Couple who use wheelchairs thought apartment would meet their needs, but say it doesn’t

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An engaged couple who both use wheelchairs thought they were moving into an apartment that would meet their needs, but they tell Action 9 that in many ways, the unit is not handicap accessible.

Allen Shellenbarger played football in high school. He says when he was 19 years old, he had a stroke and ever since then he’s been in a wheelchair and has had trouble talking.

His fiancé, Katie Streeter, was born with spina bifida. “It’s where my spine wasn’t closed all the way at birth so [I’m] paralyzed from the waist down,” she said.

They decided to move in together and found an apartment at MAA Fifty-One in Matthews. They say someone was living in the unit they were going to rent so they couldn’t see inside it when they first visited the complex. “We did ask them before multiple times, we wanted to make sure that it was a handicap apartment, and they assured us that it was,” Streeter said.

They signed the lease and eventually realized the issues. They can’t reach the cabinets, the stove knobs, or some of the switches on the wall. They say it’s hard to get a wheelchair in the bathroom, that the sink is too close to the tub, and that they could really use a stall shower.

“If it’s supposed to be handicap accessible, it should be handicap accessible,” Streeter said.

Under the fair housing law, a landlord has to allow a renter to make reasonable modifications to a home. But, generally, the landlord can expect the renter to foot the bill and pay to put everything back the way it was.

Shellenbarger and Streeter told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke the complex sent them a letter, offering exactly that. It says they’d have to shell out more than $8,600.

“We’re obviously starting our lives together. It should be a happier time instead of stressful and having to deal with all this stuff,” she said.

Stoogenke has called and emailed both the apartment complex and the corporate headquarters since Sept. 21. Neither provided a single response in time for this report.

If you have a disability issue and can’t work it out with your landlord:

Obviously, moving is a hassle, but, legally, you can get out of your lease without penalty. But read this information on reasonable accommodations in housing first.

